Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is a free software composition analysis tool. Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules
Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
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Common questions about comparing Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules vs Black Duck Black Duck SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules: A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts..
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules and Black Duck Black Duck SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is Free while Black Duck Black Duck SCA is Commercial, Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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