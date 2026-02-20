Auconet BICS: Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt. built by Auconet. Core capabilities include 100% network visibility across all infrastructure from a single screen, Network Access Control (NAC) with IEEE 802.1X and MAC Layer-2 authentication, Virtual CMDB with real-time correlated device data..

Genian NAC: NAC solution enforcing real-time access control based on device posture. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2-based network device monitoring and classification, Device Platform Intelligence (DPI) with CVE, EOL, and EOS risk data, Multi-layered access control (802.1x, DHCP, ARP, TCP reset, inline enforcement)..

Both serve the Network Access Control market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.