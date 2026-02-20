AU10TIX: AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-powered document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 190 countries, Passive liveness detection and face matching with no active user prompts, Deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection via adaptive AI..

AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.