AU10TIX KYC Compliance Solution: AI-driven KYC/KYB/AML platform for identity verification & compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-driven identity document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 200+ jurisdictions, Biometric matching and facial recognition for identity validation, Real-time customer onboarding with automated document checks..

AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID: Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Reusable digital identity credentials verified once and shared across platforms, Tamper-proof credential issuance using advanced cryptographic verification, Real-time identity verification to reduce fraud and identity theft risk..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.