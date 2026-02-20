AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

AU10TIX KYC Compliance Solution: AI-driven KYC/KYB/AML platform for identity verification & compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-driven identity document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 200+ jurisdictions, Biometric matching and facial recognition for identity validation, Real-time customer onboarding with automated document checks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.