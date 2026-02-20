AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

Shufti Pro Document Verification: AI-powered doc verification for gov-issued IDs across 250+ regions. built by Shufti Pro. Core capabilities include Originality and authenticity engine with screen recapture and replay defence, GenAI and synthetic document detection, Tamper and manipulation detection (edits, swaps, copy-move, slicing, recompression)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.