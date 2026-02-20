AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

AU10TIX KYC Compliance Solution: AI-driven KYC/KYB/AML platform for identity verification & compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-driven identity document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 200+ jurisdictions, Biometric matching and facial recognition for identity validation, Real-time customer onboarding with automated document checks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.