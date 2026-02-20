AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

AU10TIX KYC & AML Compliance (Canada): KYC/AML identity verification suite for Canadian regulatory compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Document verification for Canadian IDs and driver's licenses (security features, forgery detection, layout/font/image analysis), AML screening with automated monitoring and suspicious transaction alerting, Biometric verification using NIST-rated algorithms..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.