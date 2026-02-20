AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.