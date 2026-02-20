AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume customer onboarding or account recovery will get the most from AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform because it processes verification in under 8 seconds while catching deepfake and synthetic identity fraud that slower manual reviews miss. The platform validates 5,000+ document types across 190 countries, SOC 2 certified, with passive liveness detection that eliminates the friction of video selfies. Skip this if you need identity verification tightly integrated into a broader IAM or access management suite; AU10TIX is a specialist tool, not a platform play.
AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite
Fintech and payment platforms processing high-volume onboarding will get the most from AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite because its 6-8 second document verification and real-time liveness detection eliminate the friction that kills conversion rates. The platform covers KYC, AML, and adverse media screening in a single API, and the NIST CSF 2.0 alignment on identity management and supply chain risk means compliance teams won't fight you on vendor selection. Skip this if your core need is post-verification identity lifecycle management or continuous authentication; AU10TIX front-loads verification speed but won't be your answer for ongoing access control.
AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks.
Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening.
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Common questions about comparing AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform vs AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite for your identity verification needs.
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..
AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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