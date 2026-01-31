Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

SUPER Android Analyzer: A command-line Android APK vulnerability analyzer written in Rust that decompresses and scans APK files using rule-based detection to identify security issues..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.