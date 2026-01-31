Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs: An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.