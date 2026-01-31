Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

RiskInDroid: RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.