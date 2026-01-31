Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Quick Android Review Kit: QARK is a static analysis tool that scans Android applications for security vulnerabilities and can generate proof-of-concept exploits for discovered issues..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.