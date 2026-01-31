Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Protectt.ai: AI-native mobile app security platform with RASP, obfuscation, and fraud prevention. built by Protectt.ai. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with 100+ security controls, Code obfuscation and multilayered polymorphic protection, Zero Trust device and SIM binding for digital identity..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.