Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools: A collection of security research tools from Google's Project Zero team for testing and analyzing iPhone messaging systems including SMS, iMessage, and IMAP protocols..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.