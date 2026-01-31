Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Attify. Mobile Audit is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.
AppSec teams building Android applications need Mobile Audit if static analysis is your primary control and you want visibility into what's actually in your APK before it ships; the Docker containerization means it integrates into CI/CD without friction, and the Virus Total integration catches known malware signatures your own rules might miss. The 224 GitHub stars and zero price tag reflect what this is: a solid open-source hygiene tool, not a replacement for dynamic testing or runtime mobile threat defense. Skip this if your threat model includes sophisticated obfuscation or requires certified compliance reporting; Mobile Audit prioritizes detection speed over the deeper semantic analysis that catches advanced Android exploits.
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration.
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Common questions about comparing Attify Mobile Application Exploitation vs Mobile Audit for your mobile app security needs.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..
Mobile Audit: Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is developed by Attify. Mobile Audit is open-source with 224 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation and Mobile Audit serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is Commercial while Mobile Audit is Free, Mobile Audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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