Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Mobile Audit: Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.