Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Attify. iRET is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation
Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.
iOS penetration testers and mobile security researchers will get the most from iRET because it automates the tedious reverse engineering tasks that consume half your testing time, letting you focus on logic flaws and data exposure. The toolkit is free and battle-tested across 418 GitHub stars, meaning you're inheriting real-world fixes from researchers who've already hit the sharp edges. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or GUI-based workflows; iRET is command-line first and expects you to read code, not point and click.
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Attify Mobile Application Exploitation vs iRET for your mobile app security needs.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..
iRET: iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is developed by Attify. iRET is open-source with 418 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation and iRET serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, IOS. Key differences: Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is Commercial while iRET is Free, iRET is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox