Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.

iRET

iOS penetration testers and mobile security researchers will get the most from iRET because it automates the tedious reverse engineering tasks that consume half your testing time, letting you focus on logic flaws and data exposure. The toolkit is free and battle-tested across 418 GitHub stars, meaning you're inheriting real-world fixes from researchers who've already hit the sharp edges. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or GUI-based workflows; iRET is command-line first and expects you to read code, not point and click.