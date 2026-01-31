Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

idb: idb is a tool that simplifies iOS penetration testing and security research tasks, available in both command line and GUI versions..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.