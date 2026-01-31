Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Google Play Unofficial Python API: An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.