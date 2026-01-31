Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Attify. Enjarify by Google is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.
Android security researchers and mobile app testers who need to analyze obfuscated or complex APKs will get real value from Enjarify by Google, which converts Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode and makes reverse-engineering significantly faster than working directly with smali. The 2,746 GitHub stars and continued maintenance by Google signal a tool trusted by professional security teams doing deep application analysis. Skip this if your team lacks reverse-engineering expertise or needs automated vulnerability scanning; Enjarify is a specialist's instrument, not a vulnerability scanner, and requires actual bytecode literacy to deliver results.
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Attify Mobile Application Exploitation vs Enjarify by Google for your mobile app security needs.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..
Enjarify by Google: A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is developed by Attify. Enjarify by Google is open-source with 2,746 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation and Enjarify by Google serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is Commercial while Enjarify by Google is Free, Enjarify by Google is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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