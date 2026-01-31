Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Attify. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation
Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler
Mobile app security teams doing Android threat analysis or code review will move faster with Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler because it regenerates R references during decompilation, eliminating the manual remapping that turns a 30-minute review into three hours. The 688 GitHub stars reflect active use in both defensive security and red team workflows. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven tool with integrated SAST or if your threat model includes obfuscated third-party SDKs, since Easy-as-pie focuses narrowly on decompilation output quality rather than semantic code analysis.
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
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Common questions about comparing Attify Mobile Application Exploitation vs Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler for your mobile app security needs.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler: One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is developed by Attify. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source with 688 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation and Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is Commercial while Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is Free, Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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