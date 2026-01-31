Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Attify. Aurasium is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation
Security teams and training programs building in-house mobile app testing capabilities should choose Attify Mobile Application Exploitation for its hands-on lab structure and ARM exploitation depth, which teaches attack patterns most developers never encounter in standard secure coding courses. The curriculum covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities across both Android and iOS with custom VM environments and pre-configured tooling, eliminating weeks of lab setup. This is a training product, not a runtime testing platform, so skip it if you need continuous vulnerability scanning or automated compliance reporting for production applications.
Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.
Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation
A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files.
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Common questions about comparing Attify Mobile Application Exploitation vs Aurasium for your mobile app security needs.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..
Aurasium: A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify Mobile Application Exploitation and Aurasium serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Attify Mobile Application Exploitation is Commercial while Aurasium is Free, Aurasium is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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