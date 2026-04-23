Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in Zerocopter Recon's human-led reconnaissance model, which catches forgotten assets and misconfigurations that automated scanners routinely miss. The vendor's 31-person structure and Netherlands-based operations mean slower response cycles than US-based competitors, but the expert-led approach maps both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions in one pass, eliminating the typical workflow tax of stitching together separate asset discovery and risk assessment tools. Skip this if your organization has already achieved 95% asset visibility or runs a mature continuous scanning program; Zerocopter is built for the messy middle, not for hardening what you already know.