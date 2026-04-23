Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Wappalyzer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams mapping external attack surface for web applications should start with Wappalyzer because it identifies technology stacks faster and cheaper than manual reconnaissance, and the free tier actually works without constant upsells. You get API access to scan hundreds of sites monthly, which beats the pay-per-lookup model competitors use. Skip this if you need continuous passive monitoring of your own infrastructure or vulnerability correlation baked in; Wappalyzer is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanner, so you're running point-in-time checks rather than feeding live asset data into your SIEM.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Wappalyzer for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Wappalyzer: A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion and Wappalyzer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Attaxion is Commercial while Wappalyzer is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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