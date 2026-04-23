Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged external assets will see immediate ROI from StrikeOne Attack Surfa because its AI discovery actually finds forgotten cloud instances and third-party exposures your team doesn't know exist. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset inventory plus continuous monitoring in one workflow instead of bolting together disparate tools. Skip this if you need deep forensics or incident response integration; Surfa is purpose-built for surface discovery and anomaly detection, not post-breach investigation.