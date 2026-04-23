Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.