Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. PublicWWW is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for leaked credentials, API keys, or proprietary code snippets in the wild should start with PublicWWW; it's the fastest way to search billions of indexed web pages for specific alphanumeric patterns you actually care about rather than drowning in generic vulnerability feeds. The free tier lets you run unlimited searches without authentication, so you can validate the signal before committing budget. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own source code repositories or continuous scanning of your attack surface; PublicWWW is a manual reconnaissance tool, not a backstop for insider threats or CI/CD pipeline leaks.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs PublicWWW for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
PublicWWW: A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion and PublicWWW serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Attaxion is Commercial while PublicWWW is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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