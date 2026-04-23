PublicWWW

Security teams hunting for leaked credentials, API keys, or proprietary code snippets in the wild should start with PublicWWW; it's the fastest way to search billions of indexed web pages for specific alphanumeric patterns you actually care about rather than drowning in generic vulnerability feeds. The free tier lets you run unlimited searches without authentication, so you can validate the signal before committing budget. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own source code repositories or continuous scanning of your attack surface; PublicWWW is a manual reconnaissance tool, not a backstop for insider threats or CI/CD pipeline leaks.