Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Pentera Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Pentera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to validate which external exposures actually lead to compromise should start with Pentera Surface; its automated penetration testing validates exploitability rather than just flagging CVEs, which cuts noise significantly on risk prioritization. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with continuous asset discovery tied directly to attack path validation, forcing you to act on findings that matter. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations weekly, or if you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Pentera Surface is a standalone attack surface validator, not a detection platform.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Pentera Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion differentiates with Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing. Pentera Surface differentiates with Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Pentera Surface is developed by Pentera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Pentera Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Attack Paths. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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