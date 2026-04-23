Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.