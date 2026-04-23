Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets will find Cortex Xpanse's value in its continuous internet-wide scanning of 500 billion ports daily, which surfaces shadow infrastructure and unknown cloud accounts that traditional inventory tools miss. The platform's strength in asset discovery and attribution maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance, a gap most organizations fail to close. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Xpanse is attack surface management, not incident response, and assumes you have remediation workflows ready to act on what it finds.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion differentiates with Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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