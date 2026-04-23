Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.