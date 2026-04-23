Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. FullHunt is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for external-facing infrastructure will find FullHunt valuable for continuous discovery of forgotten assets and shadow services that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform's passive reconnaissance approach identifies attack surface without active scanning, reducing the risk of triggering IDS alerts or disrupting production systems. Skip FullHunt if your org needs deep integration with existing SIEM or ticketing workflows; the tool excels at surface enumeration but assumes you'll handle downstream remediation through separate channels.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs FullHunt for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
FullHunt: FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion and FullHunt serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Attaxion is Commercial while FullHunt is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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