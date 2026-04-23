Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.