Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Criminal IP Security Scanning Service for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion differentiates with Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Criminal IP Security Scanning Service serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox