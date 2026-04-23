ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning

MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.