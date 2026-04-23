Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Matos Automated Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion differentiates with Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Matos Automated Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox