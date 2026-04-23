Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion differentiates with Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing. Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Third Party Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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