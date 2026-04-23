Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Chaos Client is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and security teams building attack surface inventory integrations will get immediate value from Chaos Client because it's a lightweight, free API client that eliminates custom integration work against Chaos DB. The 763 GitHub stars and Go-native implementation mean you're deploying battle-tested code with minimal dependency overhead. Skip this if you need a UI-driven platform or dashboard; Chaos Client is for teams comfortable treating your attack surface data as an API-first resource to pipe into your existing toolchain.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Chaos Client for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Chaos Client: A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Chaos Client is open-source with 763 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Chaos Client serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Attaxion is Commercial while Chaos Client is Free, Chaos Client is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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