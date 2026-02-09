Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged assets and shadow infrastructure will get real value from Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence because it actually finds what you don't know you have across networks, endpoints, cloud, and OT environments, then correlates that data against vulnerabilities in real time. The bi-directional ServiceNow CMDB integration means your inventory stays current without manual toil, and the compliance dashboards deliver measurable progress on NIST ID.AM and ID.RA controls that most teams struggle to demonstrate. Skip this if you need a point solution; it's designed to feed into Splunk Enterprise Security as part of a larger investigation workflow, not stand alone.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence differentiates with Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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