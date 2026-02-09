Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.