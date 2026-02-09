Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Sola Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Sola Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building custom internal tools will find real value in Sola Security's prompt-to-app approach, which cuts weeks from detection and response workflows without requiring dedicated engineering resources. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident management, paired with native integrations to AWS, Azure, and GCP, means you're operationalizing detections across your cloud footprint on day one. Skip this if your team needs out-of-the-box CSPM or CIEM maturity; Sola's strength is in building bespoke security applications, not replacing your existing cloud posture tools.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs Sola Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Sola Security: AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions. built by Sola Security. Core capabilities include Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. Sola Security differentiates with Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Sola Security is developed by Sola Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and Sola Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Alerting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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