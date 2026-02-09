Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by prevalent security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Prevalent Security Data Fabric
Enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected logs and alerts across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems should start here; Prevalent Security Data Fabric ingests and normalizes data at scale where most SIEM deployments give up. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 through automated entity resolution and continuous monitoring across devices, identity, and applications, which means you actually know what you're defending and can spot anomalies instead of chasing noise. This tool trades breadth for depth on investigation and response; if your team needs investigation workflows or playbook automation built in, you'll still need to bolt on a SOAR.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs Prevalent Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. Prevalent Security Data Fabric differentiates with Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is developed by prevalent security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and Prevalent Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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