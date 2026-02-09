Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..

Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.