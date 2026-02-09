Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud and SaaS sprawl need NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for its agentless discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform maps asset relationships and correlates vulnerabilities to control gaps, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most teams skip. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; the real value unlocks when you have fragmented cloud tenants and shadow SaaS nobody's tracking.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) differentiates with Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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