Athena Dynamics Academy is a commercial security awareness training tool by Athena Dynamics. AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders at startups and mid-market companies need Athena Dynamics Academy to replace generic compliance checkbox training with role-specific phishing labs that actually change employee behavior. The platform bundles 1,000+ hands-on labs for security staff alongside customized lessons for non-technical employees and management, addressing NIST PR.AT awareness requirements without forcing you to cobble together separate tools. Skip this if your organization demands a full security culture platform with behavioral analytics or learning management system integrations; Athena is focused and narrow by design, which is precisely why it works for teams that want training to stick.
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management.
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Athena Dynamics Academy vs AWARE7 Live Hacking Show for your security awareness training needs.
Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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