Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..

AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.