ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. Blaze Networks Blaze Screen is a commercial email security platforms tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops teams should pick Blaze Screen for its content disarm and reconstruction capability, which neutralizes malicious attachments before they reach inboxes, removing the need for manual threat hunting on every suspicious email. The sandbox detonation and real-time URL analysis stack covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching both known and unknown threats at scale. Skip this if your organization needs deep email forensics or extended incident response workflows; Blaze Screen is a filter-first tool, not an investigation platform.
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention
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Common questions about comparing ATG Managed Email Security vs Blaze Networks Blaze Screen for your email security platforms needs.
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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