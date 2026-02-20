ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..

Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.