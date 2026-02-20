Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Surface Security Browser Extension: A security platform that monitors identity, data, and actions in the browser. built by Surface Security. Core capabilities include AitM phishing detection using DOM analysis, OCR, perceptual hashing, and brand intent classification (Surface Vision), Shadow Sessions: multi-plane deception to detect stolen session tokens and cookies at replay, Agentic AI security with prompt injection detection, origin-pinned credentials, and action-level governance..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.