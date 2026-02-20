Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

SURF Security Enterprise Browser: Zero-trust enterprise browser securing users & apps without proxy infra. built by SURF Security. Core capabilities include Zero-trust access control based on user and device identity, End-to-end encryption and sandboxing of browser content locally on endpoint, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policy enforcement..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.