Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Obsidian Security Browser Extension is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Obsidian Security Browser Extension
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing bypasses and shadow SaaS will find real value in Obsidian Security Browser Extension's AiTM detection running client-side, where most EDR misses it. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 areas that matter here: identity threat detection (PR.AA), data loss prevention (PR.DS), and continuous monitoring (DE.CM), which means you're not just blocking attacks but actually seeing what users are exposing. Skip this if your workforce is mostly on unmanaged devices or you need mobile coverage; browser extension reach only goes so far.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Browser extension for identity threat protection, anti-phishing & shadow IT detection.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Obsidian Security Browser Extension for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Obsidian Security Browser Extension: Browser extension for identity threat protection, anti-phishing & shadow IT detection. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include AiTM phishing attack detection and blocking within the browser, Shadow SaaS and shadow IT application discovery, Browser-based data loss prevention..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Obsidian Security Browser Extension differentiates with AiTM phishing attack detection and blocking within the browser, Shadow SaaS and shadow IT application discovery, Browser-based data loss prevention.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Obsidian Security Browser Extension is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Obsidian Security Browser Extension serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox