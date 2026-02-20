Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Obsidian Security Browser Extension: Browser extension for identity threat protection, anti-phishing & shadow IT detection. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include AiTM phishing attack detection and blocking within the browser, Shadow SaaS and shadow IT application discovery, Browser-based data loss prevention..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.