Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

ManagedMethods Browser Web Filter: Browser-based web filtering for K-12 schools with DNS and content controls. built by ManagedMethods. Core capabilities include DNS-level and browser-based web filtering, URL and content category blocking, Safe Search enforcement..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.