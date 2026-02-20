Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Mammoth Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with access control, session visibility & GenAI DLP. built by Mammoth Cyber. Core capabilities include Context-aware app access control based on identity, device, location, and risk level, Real-time browser session visibility with event-level logging, Conditional access with time-based controls and app-specific restrictions..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.