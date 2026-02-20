Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Mammoth Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Mammoth Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to see what happens inside browser sessions will find the most value in Mammoth Enterprise Browser, since real-time event-level logging catches data exfiltration attempts that traditional proxies miss. The GenAI input/output scanning addresses a genuine gap most browsers ignore: blocking sensitive data before it reaches ChatGPT or Claude, which matters now that employees aren't asking permission. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or endpoint detection; Mammoth is access control and visibility, not threat response.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Enterprise browser with access control, session visibility & GenAI DLP.
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Mammoth Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Mammoth Enterprise Browser: Enterprise browser with access control, session visibility & GenAI DLP. built by Mammoth Cyber. Core capabilities include Context-aware app access control based on identity, device, location, and risk level, Real-time browser session visibility with event-level logging, Conditional access with time-based controls and app-specific restrictions..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Mammoth Enterprise Browser differentiates with Context-aware app access control based on identity, device, location, and risk level, Real-time browser session visibility with event-level logging, Conditional access with time-based controls and app-specific restrictions.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Mammoth Enterprise Browser is developed by Mammoth Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform integrates with RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management), Microsoft Intune, Group Policy Object (GPO), PSA (Professional Services Automation) platforms. Mammoth Enterprise Browser integrates with Okta, Azure Active Directory, SAML-based SSO providers. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Mammoth Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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