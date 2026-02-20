Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Idenprotect Go: Secure enterprise browser for MS environments with MFA & Zero Trust controls. built by Idenprotect. Core capabilities include MAM container security using Secure Enclave and TEE hardware controls, Zero Trust network connectivity via certificate pinning, Hardware-protected software and corporate key storage..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.