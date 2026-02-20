Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

DefensX Secure Browser: Enterprise secure browser with built-in DLP, phishing protection & remote access. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Phishing detection and prevention, Secure remote access without VPN or VDI, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with granular controls..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.